European shares end second week higher; tech records worst week of the year

European shares rose on Friday to end the week higher, while German stocks lagged as SAP's bleak revenue forecast weighed on the tech sector, which also recorded its biggest weekly drop this year. SAP fell 4.2% after the business software maker trimmed its full-year outlook for key cloud sales, dragging Germany's DAX index down 0.2%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.3% higher, rising for the fourth straight session. Europe's technology sector, which fell 4.8% to be top decliner among major sectors this week, slipped 0.4% on the day. The mining sector declined 1.5%, hurt by some disappointing results. Swedish...