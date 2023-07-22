The White House-brokered AI pledge lacked detail on key issues

Seven leading AI companies—Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI—pledged to adopt voluntary safeguards on the development of artificial intelligence systems, the White House said in a press release today (July 21). The voluntary commitment comes ahead of any actual regulation in the US, which the Biden administration said it is currently exploring both via executive orders and bipartisan legislation. The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November marked the first time the general public gained access to using generative AI to create new content, throwing the technology into the spotlight. The AI bot sparked both awe at its potential...