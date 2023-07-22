AI and You: Google's News Ambitions, Tech Companies Sign White House Pledge

This recap of some interesting developments around generative AI was written by a human. I say that because of a report this week that Google is working on a new AI tool called Genesis that's supposed to be able to write news stories. The company has pitched the tool to a handful of major news organizations, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, as a "personal assistant" or "helpmate" for journalists that can automate some tasks, the Times reported. Genesis is able to "take in information -- details of current events, for example --...