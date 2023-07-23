Republicans’ first Millennial candidate wants an American revolution

Ramaswamy is a fan of Trump and, on occasion, struggles to differentiate himself from the former president, besides the obvious age and race differences – he is Hindu, born of Indian immigrants. At Camp Constitution, a small Christian holiday camp outside the quaint town of Claremont in north-west New Hampshire, Ramaswamy fields a question from a child about what he thinks of Trump. “I’m not a Trump America-First conservative, I’m a George Washington American-First conservative,” he says, trying to appeal to the locals’ interest in America’s founding fathers, shown by cardboard cut-outs of them around the room. Ramaswamy last month...