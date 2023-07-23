Lexus set to foray into used car biz; roll out first EV in India by 2025

Luxury carmaker Lexus from next year is looking to foray into the used car business in India, having now completed six years in the market, according to a top company official. The Japanese carmaker, which currently sells its product range through 23 touch points, aims to transition some of the sales outlets to also cater to the pre-owned car vertical. Known for its self-charging hybrid cars, Lexus is now gearing up to roll out its first electric model in the country by 2025. In an interaction with PTI, Lexus India President Naveen Soni said the automaker is now seriously considering...