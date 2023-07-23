The most disturbing crimes which will leave you struggling to sleep at night

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Stay in the know. Share your email to get all the latest Court and Crime news from Birmingham Live directly to your inbox Something went wrong, please try again later. Stay in the know. Share your email to get all the latest Court and Crime news from Birmingham Live directly to your inbox There are some crimes that go well beyond merely breaking the law and cause your spine to shudder at the details. It is particularly concerning to think what could have happened...