Hyderabad police busts Rs 712 cr 'Chinese investment fraud', nine arrested

The Hyderabad police on Saturday claimed to have detected a cryptowallet investment fraud of Rs 712 crore by Chinese operators. Nine people have been arrested in this connection from different places in the country. Some of the cryptowallet transactions in the fraud have been found to have linkages with Hezbollah wallet (labelled as wallet belonging to terror financing module), a police release said. The Cyber Crime Police had registered a case, based on the complaint lodged by a Hyderabad resident. The complainant said he was offered a part-time job to 'rate and review' (certain tasks) via a messaging app. Believing...