The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Whistleblower urges Australia cut ties with ‘Chinese Communist’ bank

July 24, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
“The president of the bank doesn’t decide what to say, where to go, who to see without party members, who are his right-hand men in his office, advising him,” Mr Pickard told The Australian Financial Review. “The president’s office runs the operations of the bank and the CCP guys, they run the president’s office. “The president would parrot the CCP party line, literally the party line, on a variety of different issues. Even when I knew he didn’t really believe in what he was saying, he would always toe the party line on things like the zero-COVID policy. “I felt...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter