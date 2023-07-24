X Marks The Spot: Elon Musk starts Twitter's makeover into a ‘super app’ with many new upcoming features

Ever since news broke that Elon Musk would be taking over Twitter, industry experts, especially those who have been following Elon Musk and his various business ventures were saying that Musk will one day turn Twitter into a super app. Basically, Twitter will be made into an app that does pretty much everything, from being social media platform, to a messaging app, to a payments and banking app and, even to let users order food, book a cab, or just shop online. With Twitter now being rebranded as X, and Musk stating that he will be ‘killing all birds’ The...