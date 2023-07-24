Goonhilly Earth Station to be at heart of new global Moon race

Space matters. Not so that rich billionaires can take selfies in zero gravity, but it matters for the things which matter to us as humans, from the air we breathe, to the food we grow, weather science to climate change. The space sector has plenty of detractors. Mention the £10m Spaceport Cornwall facility at Cornwall Airport Newquay - the only accredited spaceport in the UK - and some people start frothing at the mouth. Yet, Cornwall's place in the fast growing sector that is space exploration very much matters. "We are very much supporting the space race to the Moon,"...