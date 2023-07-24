Like YouTube Videos, Write Google Reviews & Get Paid: How 15,000 Indians Were Duped of Rs 700 Cr

“Highly paid software professionals" are among at least 15,000 Indians who are victims of a recently busted cryptowallet investment fraud worth over Rs 700 crore that was run by Chinese operators, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said on Monday. According to officials, victims were tasked with simple assignments, like liking YouTube videos or writing Google reviews and were remunerated upon completion. The Hyderabad police on Saturday announced the detection of a cryptowallet investment fraud amounting to Rs 712 crore by Chinese operators. In connection with this case, nine people have been arrested from various locations in the country. The police...