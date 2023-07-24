Morning Update: Search still under way for four missing after catastrophic flooding in Nova Scotia

Good morning, Four people, including two children, are still missing after a catastrophic rainfall in Nova Scotia over the weekend. There were more than 200 millimetres of rain in 24 hours in parts of the province, with damages possibly amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Sunday night that the province’s request for disaster financial assistance has been approved, which will help cover uninsurable costs. An intense search continued all weekend for the four missing people, who were lost after rushing waters caused by torrential rains engulfed the vehicles in which they were travelling....