These are the world's most censored countries

A new study into online censorship has revealed that asides from the usual suspects (North Korea, Iran, China or Russia), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the most censored country in the world. By using a range of internet-based data, from the restriction status of pornography, over the percentage of the population using Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, to the status of torrents, and the percentage of internet users in each country, Proxyrack gave UAE an 8.03/10 score and dubbed it the world’s most censored country in the world. The abovementioned countries however, known around the world for their tight...