Explained: How 15,000 Indians were conned out of Rs 712 crore in cyber fraud

Everyone knows that cybercrime is on the rise. And yet, cybercriminals seem to find new ways to scam people out of their hard-earned money. The Hyderabad Police recently busted a Chinese-run scheme that defrauded over 15,000 Indians including some highly-paid software professionals out of Rs 712 crore. Let’s take a closer look at what happened and how the police cracked the case: What happened? As per NDTV, the Hyderabad Police’s cybercrime branch began looking into the case in April after a complaint from a victim named Shiva. Police found that the criminals enticed people on WhatsApp and Telegram by offering...