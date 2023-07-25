The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Explained: How 15,000 Indians were conned out of Rs 712 crore in cyber fraud

July 25, 2023
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
Everyone knows that cybercrime is on the rise. And yet, cybercriminals seem to find new ways to scam people out of their hard-earned money. The Hyderabad Police recently busted a Chinese-run scheme that defrauded over 15,000 Indians including some highly-paid software professionals out of Rs 712 crore. Let’s take a closer look at what happened and how the police cracked the case: What happened? As per NDTV, the Hyderabad Police’s cybercrime branch began looking into the case in April after a complaint from a victim named Shiva. Police found that the criminals enticed people on WhatsApp and Telegram by offering...
