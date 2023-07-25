Who is William Majcher? A closer look at the ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference

William Majcher, a retired RCMP officer charged with foreign interference, is due back in court today. Here's what we know about the accused. Majcher, 60, was arrested Thursday in Vancouver. Authorities allege he "used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," says an RCMP news release. The release also said Majcher allegedly "contributed to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law." Both alleged offences fall under the Security of Information Act. An RCMP investigator told CBC...