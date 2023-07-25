‘Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi committed tax evasion of around Rs 9,000 cr’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament

Chinese smartphone manufacturers, namely Oppo Mobile, Vivo India, and Xiaomi Technology, have been caught avoiding tax payments amounting to Rs 9,000 crore in India, according to information presented in the Parliament. The data, provided by Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, revealed that this tax evasion involved customs duty and GST and was detected between the years 2018-19 and 2022-23. During this period, the government successfully recovered Rs 1,629.87 crore from these companies. The specific tax evasion amounts were as follows: Oppo Mobile India Pvt Ltd evaded Rs 5,086 crore, comprising Rs 4,403 crore in...