UFOs are not the only potential threat in American skies

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee will hold a public hearing about national security implications of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). It comes on the heels of public inquiries in 2022 by Congress, the Department of Defense, NASA, and the intelligence community into what were once called UFOs. If extraterrestrials are visiting our planet, the U.S. government absolutely wants to detect their arrival. But even if they aren’t, there are still a host of worrisome objects potentially lurking in our skies that we need to keep an eye out for, such as the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the continent...