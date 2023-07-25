The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

TikTok’s online marketplace for the US could launch in August

July 25, 2023
TikTok is planning to launch its e-commerce business in the US early next month, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Similar to the “Sold by Amazon” program, TikTok’s online marketplace will store and ship a variety of products from sellers based in China, including clothes, kitchen gadgets, and electronics. The “TikTok Shop Shopping Center” described contains different channels where users can browse through and buy products. TikTok will handle marketing, transactions, logistics, and after-sale services, the WSJ reports, while users will also get the ability to leave reviews for both products shipped by TikTok and external sellers....
