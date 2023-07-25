The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

IMF raises 2023 global economic growth forecast slightly, sees persistent challenges

July 25, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: The IMF headquarters, in Washington, on Sept. 4, 2018.Yuri Gripas/Reuters The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2023 global growth estimates slightly given resilient economic activity in the first quarter, but warned that persistent challenges were dampening the medium-term outlook. The IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook said inflation was coming down and acute stress in the banking sector had receded, but the balance of risks facing the global economy remained tilted to the downside and credit was tight. The global lender said it now projected global real GDP growth of 3.0 per...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter