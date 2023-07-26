Albanese, Hipkins sound the alarm over Solomons police pact with China

“When Australia provides aid and support, there are no strings attached. We do that because we are part of the Pacific family and that is important,” Mr Albanese said. Mr Hipkins added: “We recognise their sovereignty and their right to make their own decisions and determine their own course in the future. We want to make sure that our relationships are very strong with those countries so that they do look to New Zealand and Australia as their preferred international partners.” During a visit to Beijing this month, Mr Sogavare was feted as he signed a police agreement with China,...