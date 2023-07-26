Simulating enemy attack, Taiwan conducts military drill at main airport

[1/6] Black Hawk helicopters prepare to land at Taoyuan International Airport as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang TAOYUAN, Taiwan, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan conducted an anti-aircraft landing drill at its main international airport for the first time on Wednesday, simulating the repulsion of an invading force as China ramps up military pressure to force the island to accept its sovereignty. The drill at the island's main Taoyuan international airport was part of Taiwan's main annual Han Kuang exercises that started on Monday, focusing on protecting its infrastructure and...