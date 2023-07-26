The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Alphabet rises as Microsoft sinks

July 26, 2023
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here . Passing grade for Alphabet Alphabet shares rose more than 6% in extended trading after the company reported better-than-expected revenue and profit. Second-quarter revenue rose 7% year over year to $74.6 billion, boosted by a 28% jump in revenue in Google's cloud unit. Ad revenue increased 3.3% to $58.14 billion, dispelling fears — somewhat — of lowered ad spending in...
