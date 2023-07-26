A sanctions loophole is allowing China to quietly send millions of dollars worth of military gear to Russia

Russian soldiers in St. Petersburg on August 25, 2022. Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images China is shipping huge amounts of gear to Russia, including bulletproof vests and helmets. The deliveries toe the line between civilian and military use, which lends deniability to China. The goods are non-lethal, but still useful enough to have a material impact on the war in Ukraine, per Politico. China is quietly sending millions of dollars worth of gear to Russia that could make an impact on Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, according to a Monday Politico report. Though Beijing has publicly called for...