Portugal won't compensate telcos for replacing "high-risk" equipment

LISBON, July 26 (Reuters) - Portugal will not compensate telecoms operators for any Huawei or other equipment they may have to swap as a result of a recent decision barring suppliers representing high-security risk from their 5G mobile networks, a top official told Reuters. Mario Campolargo, the secretary of state for digitalisation, said the cybersecurity council CSSC's decision in May was based on an independent, strict security assessment following European Union guidelines and was not directly aimed at banning Chinese suppliers such as Huawei (HWT.UL). Europe and the U.S. have concerns that Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure could compromise security....