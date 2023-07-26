The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Galaxy Foldable Phone Face-Off: How the Z Fold 5 Stacks Up on Specs and Price

July 26, 2023
At its Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, Samsung showed off the latest version of its flagship foldable phone -- the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It features a new, gapless hinge and a speedier processor, but it keeps the same $1,800 price tag as last year's model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in the lighter and slimmer design teased by TM Roh, the president of Samsung's mobile division. The Z Fold 5 weighs 253 grams (8.92 ounces), which represents a 10-gram decrease from last year's Z Fold 4 and a 18-gram decrease from the Galaxy...
