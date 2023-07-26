Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) SEOUL – Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices. The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and...