For Elon Musk, X equals everything

Elon Musk has wanted to build X.com into a super app for a very long time. As described by Walter Isaacson, who is writing a Musk biography, when Musk launched the online bank X.com in 1999, his original concept was to turn the website into a “one-stop everything-store for all financial needs.” That company would eventually be folded into what we now know as PayPal, where Musk tried (and failed) to bring back the X name. In 2023, X.com is back, intended as a replacement for Twitter with an even grander mission. “In the months to come, we will add...