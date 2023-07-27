US lawmakers struggle to find deal on self-driving cars

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Congress still faces serious hurdles to winning approval for long-stalled legislation to speed the adoption of self-driving cars. "China is currently moving ahead with ambitious plans to lead the development and deployment of this technology," said House Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers at a hearing Wednesday. "We cannot trust the Chinese Communist Party to set the standards for this industry and we certainly cannot trust them to protect our data and individual rights." Republicans and some Democrats want fast action, raising concerns that China could surpass the United States in deploying cars...