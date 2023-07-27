Galaxy S23 FE launch seems 'imminent' as a Samsung exec teases its debut

What you need to know A Samsung executive has seemingly confirmed a Galaxy FE device will be announced "imminently." An assumed Galaxy S23 FE device has appeared for certification in South Korea for its battery and on China's 3C listing. Much about its internal specs remain similar to the S21 FE, however, its design language mirrors the flagship Galaxy S23 series. As Samsung wraps up its Unpacked event, a company exec has seemingly confirmed the existence of a new Galaxy FE. In an interview with Android Authority that brought up Samsung's missing FE phone, vice-president of mobile for Samsung South...