Insight: Obscure traders ship half Russia's oil exports to India, China after sanctions

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW/LONDON/NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - A Liberian-flagged oil tanker set sail in May from Russia's Ust-Luga port carrying crude on behalf of a little-known trading company based in Hong Kong. Before the ship had even reached its destination in India, the cargo changed hands. The new owner of the 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude carried on the Leopard I was a similarly low-profile outfit, Guron Trading, also based in Hong Kong, according two trading sources. The number of little-known trading...