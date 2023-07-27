China pushes for joint military drills as Washington top guns land

En route to Australia, Mr Austin met Papua New Guinea PM James Marape for talks over a US defence co-operation agreement. Mr Austin said the US was not seeking a permanent US base but would help PNG’s military modernise and improve interoperability with the US. “The Indo-Pacific is our priority theatre and partnerships like ours are critical to keeping this vital region free and open,” he said. On Sunday on north Queensland, Mr Austin and Mr Marles will inspect Australian and US personnel participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre, Australia’s flagship war games that involves a multinational force of 30,000 troops....