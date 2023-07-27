The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China says Wuhan earthquake center attacked by overseas hackers

July 27, 2023
Source: rappler.com rappler.com
News Snapshot:
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. A backdoor program, capable of controlling and stealing seismic activity data, is inserted in the earthquake monitoring center's equipment, according to China Daily BEIJING, China – An earthquake monitoring center in central China’s Wuhan suffered a cyberattack from overseas hackers, local authorities said on Wednesday, July 26. China’s state media, including Global Times and a social media account run by CCTV, claimed the attack was “government-backed” and came from the United States. The US embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters...
