Decarbonization in the Oil and Gas Sector: What Investors Should Know

Oil and gas companies are actively decarbonizing operations across all segments. Strategies include renewable energy adoption, carbon capture and storage, methane leak detection, and hydrogen utilization in refining. Investors considering the oil and gas sector should not overlook these new technologies. Demand for and is not going away anytime soon. Goldman Sachs sees global oil demand, led by India and China, hitting a new all-time high in the third quarter...