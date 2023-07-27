Asian shares climb after Fed hikes as expected; eyes on Europe, Japan

A passerby walks past an electric monitor displaying various countries' stock price index outside a bank in Tokyo By Stella Qiu SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced and the dollar fell on Thursday after a well-flagged U.S. rate rise delivered no major surprises, although policymakers in Europe and Japan could pose risks for markets with their own interest rate decisions. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% while Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%, helped by a 6.8% jump in Meta Platforms in after-hours trading. Facebook's parent company reported a strong rise in advertising revenue, topping Wall Street targets. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index...