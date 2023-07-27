Former senator, MP and journalist Pat Carney dies at age of 88

The Canadian Press VANCOUVER - Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism, has died at the age of 88. Her niece, Jill Carney, confirmed in a statement that the former MP and senator passed away late Tuesday. Pat Carney was the first female Conservative member of Parliament elected in British Columbia and the first female Conservative appointed from the province to the Senate. Born in Shanghai, China, in May 1935, Carney was educated in Canada and worked as a journalist and economic consultant in the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Her website says she began her...