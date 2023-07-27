US government ‘absolutely’ holding aliens, whistleblower claims

We are not alone – and American authorities are covering up the evidence, a former US intelligence officer told a congressional committee on Wednesday. David Grusch, a former National Reconnaissance Officer for the Pentagon’s task force who led analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) – formerly known as UFOs – until 2023, testified that he “absolutely” believes the government is in possession of UAPs as well as remains of their non-human operators. Former UAP Task Force National Reconnaissance Officer Representative David Grusch made bold allegations against the US government at a congressional hearing. Picture: Brendan Smialowski/AFP. “I was informed, in...