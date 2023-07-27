J.P. Morgan cuts Bilibili to Underweight, gets positive on iQiyi

J.P. Morgan downgraded Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Underweight from Overweight and introduced a long iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ)/short Bilibili pair trade on diverging monetization outlook. J.P. Morgan analysts expect earnings upgrades for iQiyi in the next few quarters to steer share price outperformance. iQiyi is trading at a discount to Bilibili now and the analysts expect the valuation gap to narrow due to their diverging monetization outlook — the analysts think iQiyi has shown its ability to achieve healthy earnings growth, while Bilibili has not. The analysts anticipate Q2'23 results to be the first share price catalyst for both. The firm expects iQiyi...