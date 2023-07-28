July has been so hot scientists are already confident it is the hottest month ever

Scientists are virtually certain that July will be the hottest month ever recorded, even with four days still to go. Hot off the heels of the warmest-ever June globally, this month is set to be both the warmest-ever July and warmest month of any kind. "Scientists have been warning us about this for a very long time," Chris Hewitt, director of Climate Services at the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) told Sky News. And now "we are seeing this trend", he said. 'Silent killer' has 'likely' led to thousands of deaths this month - weather latest The WMO said the...