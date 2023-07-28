Microsoft ships two builds to the Beta Channel

What you need to know Microsoft recently released a pair of builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.2115 and 22631.2115 don't ship with any new features, but they include several fixes. New features in Build 22621.2115 are disabled by default, while Build 22631.2115 has new features enabled by default. Microsoft recently shipped a pair of Windows 11 Insider Preview Builds to the Beta Channel. The updates don't add new features but Build 22631.2115 ships with a significant enhancement for the Narrator. According to Microsoft: Narrator users who interact with Traditional Chinese characters are...