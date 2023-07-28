Xi Jinping’s dangerous balancing act

“It does display for us, if anybody needs reminding, about the nature of the Party state and how what were once purely internal issues now spill out into its interactions with the rest of the world,” Lowy Institute senior fellow Richard McGregor says. Xi Jinping is grappling with a range of problems. Critics say Qin’s fall from grace is seen as an embarrassing lapse of judgement which will be another headache for 70-year-old leader Xi Jinping in the early stages of his third term. There is little chance it will dethrone China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. “Xi Jinping...