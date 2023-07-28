China providing technology and equipment to Russia, claims US intel report

China is supplying technology and equipment to Russia, which is at war with Ukraine, according to a report from the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence. According to a paper titled ‘Support Provided by the People’s Republic of China to Russia’, China has overtaken Western nations as Russia’s primary commercial partner since 2022, when trade with them began to decline. “The customs records show PRC state-owned defence companies shipping navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts to sanctioned Russian Government-owned defence companies,” the report read. “Russia has continued to acquire chips through circuitous routes, with a large portion...