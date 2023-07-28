AMD announces Ryzen 9 7945HX3D with 3D V-Cache technology.

What you need to know AMD just announced the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D. It is the first mobile gaming processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology. The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has 16 cores, 32 threads, a boost frequency of 5.4GHz, and a TDP of 55+W. The ASUS ROG Strick Scar 17 X3D, which features the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, will launch on August 22, 2023. AMD just announced the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D at the China Joy event. The chip is the first mobile gaming processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which improves power and efficiency when gaming or running certain creative...