Head of US 'KleptoCapture' unit targeting Russian oligarchs leaves Justice Dept.

Andrew Adams, the head of the U.S. Department of Justice's KleptoCapture task force, which is targeting Russian oligarchs and evasion of sanctions intended to pressure Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2022. NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The top prosecutor on a U.S. government task force targeting Russian oligarchs' assets as a means to pressure Moscow into ending its war in Ukraine said on Thursday he is leaving the Department of Justice. Andrew Adams, who has led the "KleptoCapture" task...