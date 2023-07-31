The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese zoo forced to deny bear is a human in costume

July 31, 2023
Source: nypost.com nypost.com
News Snapshot:
Zoo-goers can bear-ly believe it’s real. A zoo in China has refused to grin and bear it after video of one of its bears standing on its hind legs went viral — forcing officials to deny it was a human in a costume. Hangzhou Zoo addressed the wild allegations in a statement pretending to be from Angela, the Malaysian sun bear seen standing up and staring at bemused-looking visitors. “Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well,” the statement said. Video of the bear drew attention as spectators noticed its slender legs...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter