Chinese zoo forced to deny bear is a human in costume

Zoo-goers can bear-ly believe it’s real. A zoo in China has refused to grin and bear it after video of one of its bears standing on its hind legs went viral — forcing officials to deny it was a human in a costume. Hangzhou Zoo addressed the wild allegations in a statement pretending to be from Angela, the Malaysian sun bear seen standing up and staring at bemused-looking visitors. “Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well,” the statement said. Video of the bear drew attention as spectators noticed its slender legs...