New nationwide study to shed light on health, social and mental well-being of seniors

SINGAPORE – A nationwide study to gauge the impact of policies and programmes aimed at supporting older people and their caregivers and families will be rolled out on Tuesday by Duke-NUS Medical School’s Centre for Ageing Research and Education (Care). The researchers are looking to interview 10,000 people aged 60 and above to collect data to understand the health, social and mental well-being of seniors in Singapore to provide insights for effective policies as well as programmes and activities that support the rapidly ageing population. This survey, funded by the Ministry of Health (MOH), is the third wave of the...