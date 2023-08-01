Starbucks Q3 earnings preview: Consumer demand remains strong, China recovery expected to boost sales

Starbucks (SBUX) is expected to post its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday after market close. Wall Street expects the Seattle-based coffee giant to get a boost from consumers returning to the office, increased speed of service from its reinvention plan (announced at its biannual investor day last September), improvements in China as it recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns, among other drivers. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to come in at $0.95 and revenue of $9.3 billion, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Same-store sales are also expected to increase, 11.12%, driven by international growth, 24.5%, with China specifically, up an extraordinary...