Asia stocks near 16-month peak on economic optimism, Aussie eases before RBA

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asian stocks edged toward a sixteen-month peak on Tuesday and oil held near recent highs as investors began to find more cause for cheer over global economic prospects than reasons to worry, even as data showed risks remain. The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen as investors continued to seek clarity on the Bank of Japan's recent adjustment to its yield curve control and what that might mean for monetary policy. The Aussie dollar, meanwhile, eased slightly heading into a central bank policy decision, with traders laying about 30% odds on a quarter-point...