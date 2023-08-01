Hangzhou Zoo bear: Photo goes viral after internet users believe bear is man in a costume

A zoo in China has denied suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans went viral online. Hangzhou Zoo said on social media that the sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different, but insisted they were the real thing. “Some people think I stand like a person,” the post written from the bear’s point of view said. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” An employee who answered the phone at the zoo declined to talk about the bears but said visits were being...