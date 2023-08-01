The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hangzhou Zoo bear: Photo goes viral after internet users believe bear is man in a costume

August 1, 2023
Source: perthnow.com.au perthnow.com.au
News Snapshot:
A zoo in China has denied suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans went viral online. Hangzhou Zoo said on social media that the sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different, but insisted they were the real thing. “Some people think I stand like a person,” the post written from the bear’s point of view said. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” An employee who answered the phone at the zoo declined to talk about the bears but said visits were being...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter