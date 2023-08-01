The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

How the 'Barbie' Movie Became a Relationship Compatibility Test

August 1, 2023
If the “Barbie" movie is proving a hit in theaters and on social networks, it’s undoubtedly thanks to its feminist message. And on TikTok, users have been taking advantage of this to test their boyfriend’s reaction and determine whether or not their relationship has a future. It’s a new kind of compatibility test that has gone viral on the app. On TikTok, the “Barbie Boyfriend Test" is a viral hit. Indeed, the theatrical release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie" movie has given some women ideas. The objective is simple: go and watch the comedy movie with your boyfriend, and analyze his...
