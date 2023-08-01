The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu -report

August 1, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
A subsidiary of tech giant Foxconn said that it had not signed any agreement to invest 16 billion rupees ($194.6 million) in Tamil Nadu, China's Securities Times reported on Tuesday. The government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Monday it has signed a deal with Foxconn for a new electronic components manufacturing facility that would create 6,000 jobs. The Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) facility will be built in the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai, a state government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity as details are not yet public. "We did not...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter